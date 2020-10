I know OTCMKTS is OTC Markets Group. However, is the OTCMKTS stock price strictly linked to the foreign traded stock price?

For example, when I search "OTCMKTS: ZTCOY" and "zte stock hk (HKG: 0763)", I feel they have very similar prices. "OTCMKTS: ZTCOY" indicates the price in the US while "HKG: 0763" indicates the price traded in Hong Kong. I also searched in my broker. It shows up two choices: ZTCOF ZTE CORP SHS H and ZTCOY ZTE CORP UNSPONSORED ADR. So, which one should I buy?