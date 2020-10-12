Vanguard Digital Advisor is an all-digital service that targets an annual net advisory fee of 0.15% across your enrolled accounts.

From my research, your portfolio will consist of the following four ETFs in some percentage.

Name Gross Expense Ratio

(VTI) Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF 0.03%

(VXUS) Vanguard Total International Stock Market ETF 0.08%

(BND) Vanguard Total Bond Market Index ETF 0.04%

(BNDX) Vanguard Total International Bond Index ETF 0.09%

With a total gross expense ratio of these four ETFs being 0.24%.

Does the fee's associated with using Vanguard's Digital Advisor Service comprise of the annual net advisory fee (.15%) + the ETF expense ratio fees or is it just the 0.15% net advisory fee?