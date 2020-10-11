I have a question in my tutorial to find the Total Risk given for X,

Recession - 0.25 probability and 0.11 Return Rate

Normal - 0.5 probability and 0.29 Return Rate

Boom - 0.25 probability and 0.13 Return Rate

Market risk premium is 8%

Risk-free rate is 4%

I have calculated the expected returns of 20.5% and systematic risk of 2.5125 (I think is correct) but don't know how to move on from here

I also know that Total Risk = Systematic Risk + Unsystematic risk, hence do I calculate the Unsystematic Risk first, or there is a formula to calculate Total Risk?