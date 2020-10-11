Robert Kiyosaki's books completely changed the way I look at my education. Robert Kiyosaki said that "'A' students work for 'C'" students, so I thought: what's the point in being an 'A' student if I want to make lots of money? I could just drop out of college and spare myself the humiliation from having to work for a 'C' student after all these years of hard work in collage.

Robert Kiyosaki also said:

Most of the people I respect dropped out of school. Then they chose what they wanted to learn. #richdad

I want money and freedom. With the money, I could travel the world and even emigrate to South America or Asia (my life-long dream). I am bored in college. Should I drop out, learn what I want to learn, and make a ton of money?