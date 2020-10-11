If a retail investor wants to take liquidity, should they use market orders, or marketable limit orders? Retail investors do not always have the internet connection speed necessary to be updated on the latest market movements, especially when the market is moving quickly. A market order could execute at a wholly unfavorable price. In contrast, a marketable limit order prevents trading at unfavorable prices. Marketable limit orders take liquidity just like market orders, while having the advantage of preventing regret caused by outdated market information from slow internet connections. For retail investors, is there any use for market orders when marketable limit orders could be used instead?