Here's a S-Corp capital gains scenario that I need your help with.

Ordinary Business Income (Loss)   (10,000)
Short Term Capital Gains           10,000

The capital gains were from trading stocks in the stock market using the S-Corp account to offset the ordinary loss, which at the time I thought was a good idea. But now I'm confused with regard to how it's going to be reported.

The way I understand it, both these numbers are reported in Schedule K-1 (Lines 1 & 7). Short term capital gains are going to be a pass-thru to my 1040 (reported in Schedule D) where I have to pay taxes on the 10k. But I'm confused on how to claim the 10k business loss in my 1040 since both Schedule E (Part II) and Form 6198 (At-Risk Limitations Part I) are adding up the two numbers from Schedule K-1 to determine income which offsets the loss, even though I'm paying taxes on the cap gains. Is this a double taxation situation or am I reading it all wrong?

I should also mention that my capital gains is well below the maximum 25% passive income requirement.

