Does anyone think there will be as much (as Trump) of a Tweet-impact on the markets with a possible Biden-win?

I would doubt if Biden will even Tweet as much, or likely keep the big economic decisions away from Tweets. But trying to assess if we'll see the usual 1000-point Dow swings ever again with Biden's Tweets, if at all. Can we expect this correlation/causation to become minimal/negligible? As currently market's sensitivity to Trump's tweets are off the charts.