Let's take these hypothetical trades

On 08/01/2020: Bought AAPL Jan-2022 100C at $30 (Long call)

On 08/30/2020: Sold AAPL Jan-2022 110C at $50 (Short Call). By this date, 08/30/2020, before my short call sale, my long call was $55 in value. In other words, I had unrealized gains on my long call ($100 Strike).

Through Dec-31-2020 I continue to hold both the positions.

Do I have to pay taxes in my 2020 filing seeing this as constructive sale? If yes, what if the expiry dates are different rather than being the same? Again, if yes, would a significant difference between the strikes of long and short calls make it to be a not constructive sale?

I thought Downside protection and upside limitation influence whether this would be considered a constructive sale. I am avoiding the downside risk through the short call. On the upside, technically I am not giving up the upside. At expiry AAPL might close above $110+$50=$160. And my final gain is $30+$10. Does this make it appropriate to be reported in 2022 taxes, rather than 2020 taxes?