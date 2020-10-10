1

In 2020, I have worked as both a sole proprietor / individual contractor with no employees and as a W2 part-time employee. I am 41 yrs old (under 50) and will have multiple streams of income in 2020:

  • $100K from 1099 contract work as a sole proprietor / individual contractor (from Jan 1-Apr 31)
  • $60K from a W2 as a part-time employee (projected through the entire year from Jan 1-Dec 31)
  • $85K in taxable short-term gains from stocks, dividends, and other investment income (projected through the entire year from Jan 1-Dec 31)

Projected Total Income for 2020: $245K from all income streams

I currently have 4 retirement accounts open:

  • a Solo (Individual) 401K (new account, balance: $0)
  • a Solo (Individual)  Roth 401K  (new account, balance: $0)
  • a Traditional IRA (existing account, balance: $280,000 of which $40,000 is in gains in 2020)
  • a Roth IRA (existing account, balance: $118,000 of which $18,000 is in gains in 2020)

I would like to maximize my tax deductions this year and move as much money as possible into both after-tax and tax-deferred accounts.

My question includes:

  1. Can I contribute up to a max of $57K (employee + employer portion) to my Solo (Individual) 401K AND a separate amount to my Solo (Individual) Roth 401K ? Is the max contribution limit of $57k total across BOTH the solo 401K and solo Roth 401K? Otherwise, what is the contribution limit on the Roth 401K?
  2. Can I either:
  • (Ideally) Contribute up to a max of $57K (employee + employer portion) to my Solo (Individual) 401K AND an additional $37,500 to a Mega Backdoor Roth? Or...
  • Contribute up to a max of $57K (employee + employer portion) to my Solo (Individual) 401K AND an additional $6,000 to a "regular" Roth? Or...
  • Contribute up to a max of $57K (employee + employer portion) to my Solo (Individual) 401K AND an additional $6,000 to a Traditional IRA?

What can and can't i do? My goal is to deduct / defer the maximum amount possible.

Note: I tried to do my research before asking this question. Here are some of the links I read:

Thanks for any help with this.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
kp123 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

kp123 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.