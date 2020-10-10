Most of the scam emails I recieve ask for money via Western Union.

For example, I rescently recieved a scam email where the scammer claimed I had won a 2,000,000 British pound lottery ticket. However, had to pay a 5.00 pound postage fee to mail the check. Clearly, the scammer keeps the 5.00 British pounds, and I never recieve a lottery ticket.

What on Earth is Western Union?

I have never used Western Union.

When I was a child, my parents never used Western Union.

I do not know what Western Union is.

Occationally, I see "Western Union" written on an advertisment outside grocery stores in low-income nieghborhoods.