I keep seeing people do the math on the returns on real estate investing, and saying "oh you're only making 5 % per year? That's less than the S&P brah you been wasting your time".

Like, what? This argument seems so nonsensical to me. It misses a KEY points of real estate investing.

The key point is .. YOU ARE MAKING RETURNS ON MONEY THAT ISN'T YOURS. The bank will loan you money to buy a house, it won't loan you money to invest in the S&P. So yeah, that 5 % might be less than the S&P, but a real estate investor is making that 5% on 10 times the amount of money the regular joe investing in a mutual fund is getting. Simple math: 5 % of 1 million is more money than 10 % of 100k.

Or am i wrong?

