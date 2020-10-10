Is there a company review/evaluation website that I could use for stock picking?

Most of the sites (like yahoo finance) only give numbers (like P/E ratio) or news, but I'm looking for a more detailed research, like current market share, upcoming products, weaknesses, strengths, previous mistakes, CEO changes in text. Not possible future predictions like wall street opinions.

You know the normal background check that you would do anyways on companies before you buy their stocks. Just saving a bit of time for myself.