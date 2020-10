I have to pay 1600 Euros for some building work in France where I live, and my french banks are too empty, I have to borrow it from my MasterCard which is still based in the UK. If I call the UK it costs 5-10 pounds for the call and perhaps they'll turn me down, and they don't have online chat (Halifax bank).

Can I walk into the French bank and hand them a Mastercard and say "please credit this IBAN with 1600 euros"?