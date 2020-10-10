I've looked into Microsoft Income Statement for Q2, 2020; and I don't understand how the gross profit percentage change is calculated. Assuming Gross Profit for quarter ending 6/30/20 is 29,198M versus the Gross Profit of the same quarter previous year 26,229M ;I come up with +11.3%. How come the figure +7.5% on the statement? Given the Gross Profit for quarter ending on 3/31/20 is 27,164M versus 23,327M from the same quarter last year; 27,164M is obviously larger than 23,327M. Why does the statement show a negative percentage change?

About the Microsoft EPS growth (TTM vs Prior TTM); I took $5.76 vs $5.67(last quarter), or $5.76 vs $4.75(same quarter previous year), I got diffenrent figures ( not 13.41%). And, EPS growth(last quarter vs same quarter last year) 1.46 vs 1.37 last year. How come it's a negative number?

*Data from Fidelity.com