0

I have a question from my tutorial asking whether

Can a risky asset have negative beta coefficient?

I can only think of how this is possible only if risk-free rate is more than the expected returns, are there any other reasons for such?

| improve this question | |
0

Negative beta means that the security moves in the opposite direction of the index that it's being compared to.

| improve this answer | |

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.