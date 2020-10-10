I have a question from my tutorial asking whether
Can a risky asset have negative beta coefficient?
I can only think of how this is possible only if risk-free rate is more than the expected returns, are there any other reasons for such?
Negative beta means that the security moves in the opposite direction of the index that it's being compared to.