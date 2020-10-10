I recently asked Should retail investors learn and use the capital asset pricing model (CAPM)?, where a good answer mentioned that "beta" is a rough measure of risk, measured based on the price sensitivity of a stock relative to the underlying market.

I am not worried about price volatility. I am only concerned about bankruptcies and permanent impairments of value. Does "beta" indirectly measure the risk of bankruptcy? Theoretically and empirically, if a stock has a high beta, does it mean that there is a higher chance of bankruptcy? If not, why should I care about betas?