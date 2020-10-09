The charting feature of the Interactive Brokers Trader Workstation offers you the ability to select the bar size. You have a variety of choices with the shortest being one minute. I don't recall the cut off point due to chart space limitations but at a minimum, you can see all of today's one minute bars. It defaults to a longer time length if you load more days.

On the granular level, you can see every trade (with size) as well the changing bid/ask (with size) you go into Time & Sales but that's data rather than charting.