Does anyone know a stock history website which provides zoom in/zoom out? I want to see the minutes-level history of a stock. But, all the websites I can find right now do not provide minutes-level details. I am also using E-trade and Interactive Brokers. But, I also cannot find the minutes-level details. Thanks

The charting feature of the Interactive Brokers Trader Workstation offers you the ability to select the bar size. You have a variety of choices with the shortest being one minute. I don't recall the cut off point due to chart space limitations but at a minimum, you can see all of today's one minute bars. It defaults to a longer time length if you load more days.

On the granular level, you can see every trade (with size) as well the changing bid/ask (with size) you go into Time & Sales but that's data rather than charting.

