I am a recent graduate and will be starting my job in a couple of days.

My offer Letter says

CTC Offered: ● X LPA (can't disclose the actual amount) -> fixed

and it is written that:

Applicable Income Tax (TDS) will be deducted from your monthly taxable earnings.

So My question is that I have completed my graduation, so I will be paying the EMIs so can I get a rebate on Education Loan from Tax and I also live on rent with my family so can I also get a rebate on.that as well?

Also, my EMI is around 7381 and the remaining duration is 84 months, so in the long run prepayment will be better or not. (keeping in mind the pre-payment penalty vs rebate on education loan(if applicable).

Also, I am new on this platform, so I am sorry if I missed something.

Thanks in advance.