0

I have a surgery bill (Original Balance: $2,757) that I have been paying off for the past 2 years with auto-drafted monthly payments. Every month on the 1st a payment was auto-drafted from my checking account. I had the bill almost paid off (Current Balance ~$600.) I made every payment on time (auto-draft), and have a receipt from the doctor's office for every month. I got a new debit card, and called to ensure the payments on the account would continue. I was informed the surgery center had been sold to a larger health system, and my account was sent to collection. I asked why if my payments were made on time, but was told there is nothing they can do because the company doesn't exist anymore. I was also informed that all existing accounts were either sent to collection, or to a 3rd party billing company to collect.

I was not sent any information that I need to pay a different company. I was given the collection agency phone number and case number. I called the collection agency, and they informed me I owe the full ORIGINAL BALANCE ($2,757). I asked when it went to collection and they said 08-03-2020. I explained I didn't understand because the payments have been auto-drafted for years, and the balance is almost paid off. They didn't care. They said I could either pay the original balance in full ($2,757), or dispute it.

I filed a dispute on Credit Karma, and called TransUnion. I told them I have bank statements of the auto-drafts, and months of receipts from the doctor's office. It is currently in review.

Is there anything else I can do?

Thank you in advance for any advice.

| improve this question | |
  • Maybe it goes without saying, but to clarify: you're in the US? – C8H10N4O2 39 mins ago
  • If the situation is as you described, why would you pay any more than you owe. Dispute it. – Bob Baerker 25 mins ago
  • I am in the US, and I have filed a dispute with TransUnion. – Jeremy 10 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.