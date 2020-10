I am looking for an accounting term for something that after a certain date and time will no longer be an asset but a liability - for example if you still possess X after January 1 of 2021 it will cost $1000 per month in rent, but if you get rid of it before then it will not cost anything.

In this specific case I'm thinking of a codebase at an old company, we had to move all of our code off of one platform to another one by a specific date or be faced with a monthly usage fee for the platform.