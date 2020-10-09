Definitely not the only way.

Most banks will write you a cashier's check in any currency, payable to anybody. They might mail it direct to the company, or mail it to you so you can mail it to them.

Many banks will allow you to make an international transfer online, if you have the details of the company's bank account.

If it's a large company they may have a US branch or a US dollar bank account, and thus take a check in US$.

If 'large invoice' means over $10,000 don't forget to comply with the reporting restrictions for sending money abroad.