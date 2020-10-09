I was recently in the gym and left my keys, phone and wallet together on top of my jumper. I took my eyes off of them for maybe 5 seconds, which I now know is too long, whilst I went and got some more weights.

I came back and my wallet was missing. I searched for it for maybe 30 seconds before asking some guys if they had seen anything. They said they handed it in at the front desk so I went and collected it immediately. My debit card, drivers license, and cash were all in there and nothing looked out of place.

All of this happened within 30-40 seconds and I was incredibly suspicious so when I got home I immediately contacted my bank to cancel my card and ordered a new one.

So my questions are: