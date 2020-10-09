0

I was recently in the gym and left my keys, phone and wallet together on top of my jumper. I took my eyes off of them for maybe 5 seconds, which I now know is too long, whilst I went and got some more weights.

I came back and my wallet was missing. I searched for it for maybe 30 seconds before asking some guys if they had seen anything. They said they handed it in at the front desk so I went and collected it immediately. My debit card, drivers license, and cash were all in there and nothing looked out of place.

All of this happened within 30-40 seconds and I was incredibly suspicious so when I got home I immediately contacted my bank to cancel my card and ordered a new one.

So my questions are:

  1. What can someone do with my wallet for 30-40 seconds?
  2. Is there anything that they can still do now I have cancelled my card?
If I’m prepared and have a camera ready I can take photos of all your cards and note the security codes on the back. With that I can make payments with your card.

A stupid criminal could use that to have expensive things delivered to their home, a clever criminal would figure out how to rob you without getting caught. I could make lots of donations to good causes.

But once your card is cancelled, nothing they can do.

  • I did think they could take photos but this may look incredibly suspicious doing it in what was a crowded gym - although if they have the audacity to steal a wallet then this might not be unreasonable to assume. – Jsk 17 secs ago

