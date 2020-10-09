I have a question in my tutorial,

Given for X, I have for state of economy

Recession - 0.25 probability of state of economy and 0.11 Rate of Return if state occurs|

Normal - 0.5 probability of state of economy and 0.29 Rate of Return if state occurs

Boom - 0.25 probability of state of economy and 0.13 Rate of Return of state occurs

The market risk premium is 8% and risk-free rate is 4%

How do i find the Total risk?

I have calculated the expected returns of 20.5% and systematic risk of 2.5125 (which I think is correct) but don't know how to move on from here

I also know that Total Risk = Systematic Risk + Unsystematic risk, hence do I calculate the Unsystematic Risk first, or there is a formula to calculate Total Risk?