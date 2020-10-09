Options seem to be one of the most complex financial instruments generally available to retail investors. The common advice given to beginners (at least on this site) is that beginners "must really know what they are doing" before trading options. Since I am a beginner and I intend to trade options some day, I started reading books about options so that I can "really know what I'm doing". However, I feel like I've fallen down the rabbit hole because I haven't even bought or sold my first option despite having read a lot about options. I'm wondering: at what point can I consider myself knowledgeable enough to trade options?

Do I need to understand the "Greeks" in detail (e.g. its meanings and mathematical derivations)? Do I need to learn and understand options pricing models such as the binomial option pricing model, the Black-Scholes model, the Bjerksund-Stensland model, etc. before trading options? What about things like "dynamic hedging"?

When does a beginner "know enough" to begin trading options?