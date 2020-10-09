0

When saving money in a bank, one does not have to worry about credit risks of the bank because there is deposit insurance. When buying insurance, do I have to worry about the credit risk of the insurance company?

Do I have to pore over an insurance company's financial statements to determine whether or not it is safe for me to buy an insurance policy? How can I be assured that the insurance company will be able to honor its agreements if I do not inspect its financial statements? My fear is that when the insurance company goes bust, I lose the premium I paid along with the insurance coverage.

When buying an insurance policy in the USA, the state has mechanism to guarantee $100,000 to $500,000 payout depending on the type of policy.

https://www.nolhga.com/policyholderinfo/main.cfm/location/insolvencyprocess

The practice is similar in other jurisdictions around the world.

Furthermore, there is Re-insurance involved, i.e. your insurance company actually buys part of your policy from other insurance company (e.g. Swiss Re, Munich Re, Gen Re, Lloyd's, China Re). Your insurance company is mainly responsible for marketing and customer service.

