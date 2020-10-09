For a long time now, "my" bank (Nordea, in Sweden) has announced that it's removing what they used to call "simplified login". This "simplified login" actually meant "the ability to log in without being harassed with hardware dongles and crippled nonsense". While it existed, it allowed me to automate logging in to fetch the current balance as well as seeing if there are any new transactions for me to record into my own bookkeeping system.

I didn't want to believe that they would actually go through with it, and they kept postponing the time for when this was to go into action further and further away. But now they finally did it, in spite of my numerous requests for them to not do this, or at the very least provide some kind of API for me to use.

They completely ignored every single attempt by me to talk sense to them, just parroting the same standard replies over and over, since they had clearly made up their mind: they will not give even the most basic access to one's account without being forced to actively sit there and manually enter codes into a hardware device or to use an "app" on a surveillance unit ("smartphone"), which is completely useless to me or anyone with half a horse sense left in their mind.

The less I comment on their new, severely broken website, the better, but the point is that it makes automation 100% impossible, even for fetching your balance. I'm not talking about making actual money transactions automatically or anything like that.

Please note that their so-called "Open Bank API" service is fake. It isn't actually available to individuals like me -- only to major organizations/companies and "app makers" with special permission and a lot of red tape. (They don't make this clear at all for some reason.)

So, now I've just spend significant time and effort removing all my code related to Nordea and all the careful automation I've set up to keep track of my finances. It's all gone. They will very clearly never listen to me, their API is not actually available to use, and none of their alleged "methods of login" can be automated. I spent countless hours over a long time coding and thinking about that mechanism, and now it's useless.

To make matters even worse, they are actually still going to be charging the same hefty fee monthly from my account, even though I now don't even get to know how much money I have in my account... Switching banks isn't feasible, nor would it do any good as they are all the same.

I wonder if they treat people with a lot of money in their accounts the same way as they do me? Do they also have to manually log in with a dongle and codes every time they want to see their account balance or fetch data to update their local bookkeeping database table?

That Ethereum/Ether thing sounds promising when they explain it on their website, but I've never met a single person who knew what that even is. They barely have heard of Bitcoin, let alone know how to use it or own any.

What should we do now that the powerful, gigantic banks have decided that the slaves don't even deserve even the smallest amount of "power"?