The movie "The Wizard of Lies" is a movie about Bernie Maydoff's story running his Ponzi scheme. There is a scene where he realizes that he is low on money, so he tries to convince an investor to invest a large sum of money. He says that there is a very high (at least for me) minimum investment.

The scene starts like so:

1732 01:20:42,759 --> 01:20:45,093 I'm starting a new highly exclusive fund. 1733 01:20:45,137 --> 01:20:46,928 It's gonna have just five investors.

As the scene progresses and he gets an investment of $250 million.

What I don't understand is, why would he care how exclusive the fund is. I would assume that he would be able to raise more money if he allowed anyone to invest. After raising all the money, why would it matter if it comes from 5 people or 500?