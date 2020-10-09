I am a techie who is started into investments very recently. A friend of mine who is an agent of selling investment policies has been suggesting me with different options to purchase.

On the top, these policies seem very attractive.

eg. Paying 100K INR every year for 10 yrs and then receving the double amount ie. 200K every year for the 10 yrs after that

Then I did some calculations around what 100K is worth now and what it'll be in 10 yrs and came to know that it isn't much of a gain

There is another option that had come up for investment and this one had the following terms:

Pay 100K INR every year for 10 yrs and then start receiving 35K immediately every year till we live with an insurance coverage for death.

I am not sure how to start evaluating these options and terms and positioning myself at a better place to make these decisions.

What content should I be reading to get myself at a better place to make these decisions. I had started understanding about finance but always left it in between because it got to a point that it didn't really help me.