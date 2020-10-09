I am a techie who has started to learn about investments very recently. A friend of mine who is an agent that sells investment policies has been suggesting different policies for me to purchase.

These policies seem very attractive. e.g. Paying 100K INR every year for 10 years and then receiving double the amount (i.e. 200K) every year for 10 years after that.

Then I did some calculations to determine what 100K is worth now and what it'll be worth in 10 years and I found that it isn't much of a gain.

There is another option that had come up for investment, and this one had the following terms:

Pay 100K INR every year for 10 years and then start receiving 35K immediately every year till we live with an insurance coverage for death.

I am not sure how to start evaluating these options and terms, and how ro position myself better to make these decisions. What should I read to be able to make these decisions?