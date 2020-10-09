0

I am a techie who has started to learn about investments very recently. A friend of mine who is an agent that sells investment policies has been suggesting different policies for me to purchase.

These policies seem very attractive. e.g. Paying 100K INR every year for 10 years and then receiving double the amount (i.e. 200K) every year for 10 years after that.

Then I did some calculations to determine what 100K is worth now and what it'll be worth in 10 years and I found that it isn't much of a gain.

There is another option that had come up for investment, and this one had the following terms:

Pay 100K INR every year for 10 years and then start receiving 35K immediately every year till we live with an insurance coverage for death.

I am not sure how to start evaluating these options and terms, and how ro position myself better to make these decisions. What should I read to be able to make these decisions?

New contributor
Keval Doshi is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • I have edited the body of your question. Please check that the I have not inadvertently altered its intended meaning. – Flux 1 hour ago
  • What does "... receiving 35K immediately every year till we live with an insurance coverage for death" mean? – Flux 1 hour ago
  • Others will be able to speak more to the specifics, but your friend is selling you financial products. He's a salesman who wants to make a commission. Step 1 of investing - don't pay someone's commission. – NPSF3000 1 hour ago
  • Is your friend an insurance agent? – Flux 1 hour ago

