I use Think or Swim to check on the E-Mini S&P500 futures index, 'ES20', but i also want to see the FTSE 100, CAC 40, AEX, Hamg Seng, etc. But when I enter those names to the search field i get no results, or multiple mixed results. How can i find the world indices equivalent to the S&P500 futures and be sure i am looking at the right symbol?