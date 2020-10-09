I know that most banks will require 20%/25% down on a conventional loan for an investment property. The requirement is much lower - 5% - for a home I intend to use as my primary residence. If something legitimate happens that means I cannot live there anymore (illness, tragedy, loss of job, etc...) I am able to then rent out this property. But what if I do this intentionally? Purchase with 'intent' to live in it as a primary residence and then just make up an excuse to turn it into a rental property? Clearly, this is mortgage fraud. But how would anyone, like the bank who has likely packaged my mortgage and sold it to someone else, know that this was my plan all along and hit me with mortgage fraud?

To be clear, I am not trying to do this. It just seems so simple and hard to detect/prove that I am struggling to understand why this isn't done all the time? I feel like I must be missing part of the equation as mere PMI doesn't seem a sufficient deterrent to prevent this from being rampant in real estate.