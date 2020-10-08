-2

I need even just the phone number or account name and bank name.

| improve this question | |
New contributor
Nelson is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 3
    I’m voting to close this question because It's not a question. – BobbyScon 1 hour ago

Your Answer

Nelson is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.