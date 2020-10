I use ledger for tracking my personal finances. I'm trying to record a transaction where a stock I owned spun off shares of another company. (The specific case I'm referring to is when BioTime spun off AgeX Therapetics.)

I owned shares of BTX and received shares of AGE. Should this be recorded like a dividend where an asset is credited with the shares and an income account is debited? Should there be a specific account used to indicate that the AGE shares were spun off from BTX?