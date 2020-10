I'm new to trading. I'm trading crude oil CFDs. I'm holding a sell position of 400 barrels of crude oil at $37.50, but the price of crude oil is now $41.50.

During the move from $37.50 to $41.50, I also made money but meanwhile, my loss also increased due to the sell position of 400 barrels.

Right now I only have the 400 barrels sell position. The loss is $1400 while my total fund is $1700.

Please tell me what I can do to save my money and withdraw it.