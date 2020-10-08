I was looking at Singapore dollar exchange rates provided by a bank:

Source: Foreign Currencies - Foreign Exchange | POSB

What is the difference between TT and OD?

The webpage itself says:

Telegraphic Transfer ("TT") rates and On Demand ("OD") are rates available involving foreign exchange.

The TT rate is applicable to funds that has already been cleared with the Bank while the OD rate is applied otherwise.

The buying rate is used when foreign currency is sold to the Bank and the selling rate is used when foreign currency is bought from the Bank.

I don't understand the "explanation" above. I also tried to read other websites, but all of them go on and on about remittances, demand drafts, foreign checks, invoices, bills of exchange, letters of credit, … which are documents and instruments that I don't really understand.