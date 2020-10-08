I handed over a check to a person purporting to be an agent of an insurance company. The check year is 2 years old and amounts to a stale check.

I am surprised to find that the check passed through the insurance company office, the presenting bank in Kolkata, their clearing branch in Kolkata, reserve bank of India Chennai (which is also the central bank), and the check finished its return journey from RBI Chennai to the paying banker.

My check was not returned. My account is debited and the effect is given to the presenting banker, who credited the insurance company account, within 2 days of presenting the check. I would like to know what was the procedure adopted since my account is debited passing so many hands. Is this fun?