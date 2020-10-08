so there are lots of different self-service machines - vending machines, parking payments, etc. My question is how do they work - transfer money? There are different brands of such systems - for example I found Ingenico system. They provide a card reader for cashless payments But how it actually works? Do you just buy it from them and start using - they get money from customer and then transfer it to you? Also, how are they programmed? Can I connect such module to my PC and send command, for example, through serial? Btw, I am not sure which stack exchange site to post it on, because my question is also about programming and card payments.