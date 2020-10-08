There are lots of different self-service machines — vending machines, parking payments, etc. My question is: how do they transfer money?

There are different brands of such systems. For example, I found Ingenico's system. They provide a card reader for cashless payments, but how does it actually work? Do you just buy a card reader from them, start using it, and they get money from your customer and then transfer the money to you?

Also, how are they programmed? Can I connect a card reader module to my PC and send commands, for example, through serial?