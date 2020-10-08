OK so you buy VIX when it's "low" and sell it when it's "high". Sounds simple, right?

(I'm going to refer to spot prices here but you can mentally think of future prices for your scenario)

When do you start? When is the VIX "low"? the VIX is currently in the mid-20s. A year ago it was 12. Should you buy it now or wait until it goes closer to 12? In March it was in the 80s! Which way will it go from here? Your guess is as good as anybody's.

Let's say you buy now at 25 and it goes up to 40. Do you sell? Let's say you sell at 40 and it shoots to 80 (like it did in March) - when do you get back in? If you wait until it drop back to 40, you've accomplished nothing. Do you wait until it gets back to 25? Who knows when that will be? Meanwhile, your money is doing nothing while you wait.

Or let's say you buy at 25 and it goes to 12 like it was before the pandemic (and was under 10 for over a year before that). Do you just sit and wait. or cut your losses at some point to put your capital in something useful?

While the VIX does have some aspects of "mean reversion" and may seem like a good market to "time", you can't predict the future of the VIX any better than you can predict an individual stock. It can always go higher and can always go lower. There are just as many periods where it seems "low" but goes lower or seems "high" but goes higher then the opposite.

Can you make money? Certainly! But it's far from foolproof.