Let me give a little more detail than I have mentioned in the question.

I have a small website where some of the users are willing to donate to cover my server bills but the thing is I don't want to reveal my identity. I tried paypal but it needs me to setup a business account because then and then only I can accept from users that are from other countries. And my website's 90% userbase is from UK whereas I live in another country.

So is it possible or is there a medium where I can accept donations anonymously? Users might be using their credit cards, paypal accounts or even bank accounts to donate so that also has to be kept in mind.

I'd really appreciate if someone could point me in the right direction.