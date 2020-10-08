Someone called me to ask whether I have recharged (added money to) my mobile account. He told me that he was calling from the network provider and wanted to assist me with the recharge. Unlike an automated call that I usually get, this was an actual person who was calling, and I had not even contacted their customer care or anything. This left me a bit suspicious and after checking the number later in a website, I found that there were a lot of people who reported that number to be scam.

However, I do not know how someone can scam people by knowing just their mobile phone account details. Is there any scam like this or am I just overreacting?