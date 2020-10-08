0

Someone called me to ask whether I have recharged (added money to) my mobile account. He told me that he was calling from the network provider and wanted to assist me with the recharge. Unlike an automated call that I usually get, this was an actual person who was calling, and I had not even contacted their customer care or anything. This left me a bit suspicious and after checking the number later in a website, I found that there were a lot of people who reported that number to be scam.

However, I do not know how someone can scam people by knowing just their mobile phone account details. Is there any scam like this or am I just overreacting?

    When you say "recharge", do you mean apply more money to your mobile phone payment account? (I would normally associate it with plugging in the phone to fill up the battery, but that can't be what you mean here). What details did you provide to the caller? – Vicky 8 hours ago
    Best guess is that the almost-certain-scammer – in assisting you with the recharge – would have got you to give him your credit-/debit-card or bank details Or they may have directed you to login to a fake website. Or given you the details of another account to send "top-up" money to (owned by a different victim, but under their control). Recognising it's a scam is generally more important than worrying about the precise mechanics. – TripeHound 6 hours ago
    It's a straightforward scam. – Fattie 5 hours ago
    @Vicky In South Asian and some Southeast Asian varieties of English, "recharge" means adding money to a phone payment account. "Recharge" may also be used interchangeably with "top-up". – Flux 1 hour ago
  • As Tripe explains there are 3 or 4 ways the scam plays out, either via websites or card numbers. – Fattie 36 mins ago
If you mean "recharge" as in add more money to your phone payment account, then this is 100% a scam. For the following reasons:

  1. The phone provider will most likely not call you asking for personal details to apply a payment. Even if they did call to tell you a payment is due, it would either be an automated message that says "your payment is due" or they would call and only have to verify the information they already have on file.
  2. This sounds exactly like scammers calling you and saying they are from "Microsoft" and want to help you renew your Windows subscription. Usually they make you buy some gift cards and send them the numbers.
  3. You looked up the phone number and many people have reported it as spam/scam.

If you want to be sure your phone account is in good standing, look for the main customer service number online and speak to them. Do not call back the number that called you originally.

EDIT: This is from my own experience in the USA. I don't know if providers directly calling customers is more common in India, where the OP is from.

    OP is from Kerala, India. In South Asian varieties of English, "recharge" means adding money to a phone payment account. – Flux 1 hour ago
  • @Flux Thanks, edited. – Nosjack 51 mins ago
  • it's 100% a straightforward, common, well-known scam (in India and elsewhere) – Fattie 40 mins ago
For clarity, in case this helps someone:

  • It's an extremely well-known, very popular, scam (in India and elsewhere).

It's totally common to get 3 or 4 calls with this particular scam each month.

Completely ignore it.

