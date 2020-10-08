0

Someone called me to ask whether I have recharged my mobile telling me that he was calling from the network provider and wanted me to assist to recharge. Unlike an automated call that I usually get, this was an actual person who was calling, and I had not even contacted their customer care or anything. This left me a bit suspicious and after checking the number later in a website, I found that there were a lot of people who reported that number to be scam.

However, I do not realise how someone can scam people by knowing just their recharge details. Is there any scam like this or am I just overreacting?

  When you say "recharge", do you mean apply more money to your mobile phone payment account? (I would normally associate it with plugging in the phone to fill up the battery, but that can't be what you mean here). What details did you provide to the caller? – Vicky

