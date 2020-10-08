Someone called me to ask whether I have recharged my mobile telling me that he was calling from the network provider and wanted me to assist to recharge. Unlike an automated call that I usually get, this was an actual person who was calling, and I had not even contacted their customer care or anything. This left me a bit suspicious and after checking the number later in a website, I found that there were a lot of people who reported that number to be scam.

However, I do not realise how someone can scam people by knowing just their recharge details. Is there any scam like this or am I just overreacting?