The TSX Venture Exchange lists many small-cap and micro-cap companies. Are all these companies required by law to regularly make their financial statements available to the public? If so, are all these financial statements published on SEDAR?

I am asking this question because I want to know whether or not the TSX Venture Exchange is like the OTC stock market in the US where companies can suddenly "go dark" (OTC Pink Limited, OTC Pink No Information, Grey Market) and stop publishing financial statements.