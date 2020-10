Lets say I have 100 $15 call contracts for NYSE: GPS (Gap Inc) that expires sometime next year.

Hypothetically, if the company were to announce a leveraged private buyout of the remaining shares at $30/per share - what would happen to my call contracts?

Would I get fairly compensated from my broker as if I had held genuine shares of the company (as opposed to a derivative instrument)? Or would I need to liquidate and exercise my options beforehand (or else risk a complete loss)?