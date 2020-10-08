Contact the Police or your local FBI agency and give them the info. Don't take any personal action. That can lead to criminal charges. Tell them that you were scammed and you have possibly traced his location. Don't tell them that you know his bank info.

There are several federal laws that address hacking, including: The Computer Fraud and Abuse Act (CFAA) The Stored Communications Act (SCA) The Electronic Communications Privacy Act (ECPA) and The Defend Trade Secrets Act (DTSA) Look at this link for punishments involving hacking:https://criminal.findlaw.com/criminal-charges/hacking-laws-and-punishments.html