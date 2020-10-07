I started working for Doordash, a food delivery service. Technically I think I am a self-employed contractor.

I saw online that you don't have to declare taxes if you make less than $12,200 in a year. However I also read that you're supposed to declare taxes if you make more than $400 as a self-employed contractor and that you will actually have to pay taxes on everything you make.

Do I have to declare taxes if I make less than $12,200 this year, and will I have to pay taxes on that amount? Let's say I only make $8,000 before Jan 1st for the entire 2020 year; will I actually have to pay taxes on that, and if so how much? I'm in California, single no children, currently living in my car (no property or anything).