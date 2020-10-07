1

I started working for Doordash, a food delivery service. Technically I think I am a self-employed contractor.

I saw online that you don't have to declare taxes if you make less than $12,200 in a year. However I also read that you're supposed to declare taxes if you make more than $400 as a self-employed contractor and that you will actually have to pay taxes on everything you make.

Do I have to declare taxes if I make less than $12,200 this year, and will I have to pay taxes on that amount? Let's say I only make $8,000 before Jan 1st for the entire 2020 year; will I actually have to pay taxes on that, and if so how much? I'm in California, single no children, currently living in my car (no property or anything).

| improve this question | |
New contributor
deliveryguy is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
  • 1
    You probably have to file a tax return, but you may not owe any taxes. – chepner 1 hour ago
  • @chepner, is there a way to figure out if and how much I would owe? I'm trying to figure out how much of the money I make I can spend and how much I should save to pay taxes, because it's going to be pretty tight... – deliveryguy 1 hour ago
0

Because you're self-employed and make more than $400, you'll need to file a federal return. If you make less than the standard deduction ($12,400 for a single person in 2020), you won't owe any income tax, but you will still owe self-employment tax. On $8,000 of net profit you would owe $1,130 (use an online calculator like this one). Make sure you deduct all expenses to reduce the tax you owe.

Also make sure to look into California's filing requirements.

| improve this answer | |
  • Sorry, I accepted your answer but can't upvote yet. Do you know what the "tax-deductible portion" is for $565? Is that the maximum of expenses I can deduct? – deliveryguy 27 mins ago
  • @deliveryguy It's complicated but part of the self-employment tax you can deduct because it's technically a business expense. However, this doesn't make much difference to you because you won't owe any non-self-employment tax anyway. There is no limit to the expenses you can deduct, as long as they are legitimate business expenses. – Craig W 22 mins ago
  • Thanks, that's good to know. I'll make sure to save ~15% of what I make to pay for taxes. – deliveryguy 8 mins ago

Your Answer

deliveryguy is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.