Some time ago I purchased a trip from a leading tour operator in Germany (I’m resident of a close-by country).

They asked me to provide them with a credit/debit card details so they can collect €1000 fee. Their payment processing time is weird and was taking several days. Initially I provided them with a card “A” (linked to bank “account-A” in my local currency), then two days later I asked them to actually switch and use card “B” instead (linked to “account-B” in EUR currency).

Now what happened:

  1. I was charged the correct €1000 fee on “account-B” ✅
  2. At the same time my “account-A” was credited equivalent of €1000 🔴. My bank converted this amount to my local currency and took significant part of it (currency exchange spread).

It clearly seems the company responsible for charging my card incorrectly returned me €1000 on “account-A”, while collecting €1000 from “account-B” at the same time.

Now, after a long period of time, this Tour Operator sent me physical letters stating that I owe them €1000. I responded by email explaining what happened (like above), and that I’m happy to return them €1000 minus currency-exchange fees that my bank has taken (let’s say it’s €900).

  1. They didn’t understand my explanation, claimed it’s a problem of my bank which I should resolve on my own, and that I still owe them €1000.
  2. They don’t answer phone calls, and respond to emails with 30-days delay (making communication very hard).
  3. In the meantime they sent me yet another physical letter with charges for an “extra reminder”.

What shall I do?

