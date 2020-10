You cannot deduct cost for a different period from your profit, unless the payment period at least overlaps with the current period.

In your case, if you have monthly mortgage payments, you could make a payment on that covers all Dec/31 - Jan 30 in the old year and deduct it, but not a payment that covers Jan/1 to Jan/31, no matter on which day you make that payment - it would simply be an accrual for next year.

If you have a mortgage contract where you pay for example an annual amount on Dec/15, you can deduct it all in the current period, even if the majority of the money is for the next period.

This is the same for any repeating payments, like software licenses, leases, etc.

If your business has a different fiscal year, adjust the dates in the example accordingly; either way, only payments that are at least partly for the current period can be deducted in the current period.