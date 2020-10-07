0

A lot of the [scams] questions involve a reversible deposit followed by a non-reversible withdrawal.

A common method is a bouncing check that can take over a month to bounce.

As the recipient of a deposit that might be invalid, is there a way to request that you back confirm or certify the deposit? Alternatively, can you ask them to ringfence the funds until they are confirmed?

This is a hypothetical situation for me, but it seems there are others who might benefit from knowing whether this is possible.

