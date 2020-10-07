I was reading Can You Really Game Index Funds?:

One of my little stock-market obsessions is that index funds free-ride on the work done by active investors. Someone needs to make decisions that allocate capital to businesses. A world in which everyone indexes, and in which no one thinks that active managers should be able to charge for their services, is a world that will spend too little time and effort on allocating capital to the right businesses. That's not the world we live in: A lot of people still actively work to allocate capital, though they are in some regulatory disfavor and sometimes have a tough time making money. Part of the way they make money, or try to, is by trading against the index funds which free-ride off their labor, but which trade in a relatively mechanical, non-fundamentals-driven way. The index funds have the advantage of free-riding, but the disadvantage of being predictable. [...]

I understand the entire article except the parts in bold above. In what way do index funds "free-ride on the work done by active investors"? I have difficulties in understanding this assertion based on the contents of the article; the article does not seem to explicitly connect the assertion to the rest of the article.

Here's my guess based on preexisting knowledge:

Index funds are passive utilitarian investors. They do not know the "real values" of their holdings. Some active investors, in contrast, spend considerable resources in research to find the "real values". Passive investors do not have to conduct this research. The participation of active investors in the marketplace makes prices approximate their "real values". When prices reflect "real values", passive investors benefit despite not having spent any resources on research. In this way, passive investors are free-riding on the work done by active investors.

Did I guess correctly? In what way do index funds "free-ride on the work done by active investors"?